Affordable housing public forum to be held at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An affordable housing public forum is set to be held at McNeil Hall at the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Saturday, March 4.

The forum will begin at 2 p.m. and be livestreamed.

Guest panelists include New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple, Cape Fear Housing Coalition Board Member Steve Whitney and Liz Carbone with the Good Shephard Center.

McNeil Hall is located at 5010 Cahill Dr.

