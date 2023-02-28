Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Affordable housing public forum to be held at UNCW

Houston Moore, a Wilmington Housing Authority property
Houston Moore, a Wilmington Housing Authority property(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An affordable housing public forum is set to be held at McNeil Hall at the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Saturday, March 4.

The forum will begin at 2 p.m. and be livestreamed.

Guest panelists include New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple, Cape Fear Housing Coalition Board Member Steve Whitney and Liz Carbone with the Good Shephard Center.

McNeil Hall is located at 5010 Cahill Dr.

You can learn more on the Facebook event page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise

Latest News

The 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 11.
22nd Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 11
Paid parking will begin soon at several of southeastern North Carolina’s beaches.
Paid parking begins soon at several local beaches
Paid parking enforcement will start on March 1 at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Topsail...
Paid parking begins soon at several local beaches
Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will be seeing their grocery budget slashed next...
SNAP benefits ending March 1, community resources available to help