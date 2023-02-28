Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

A cappella group Straight No Chaser to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

A cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 27 as...
A cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 27 as part of The Yacht Rock Tour.(Ashley White)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 27 as part of The Yacht Rock Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., and the Live Nation presale code is OPENER.

The performance is part of the Rev Rocks Concert Series.

You can learn more and buy tickets on the Live Nation website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

Latest News

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
‘She Rocks’ donation drive to be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
A minor league baseball team associated with the Texas Rangers could come to Leland as soon as...
Leland taking steps to study economic impact of potential baseball stadium
Chandler Davis, artistic director at the Thalian Association Community Theatre, will step down...
Thalian Association Community Theatre Artistic Director to step down