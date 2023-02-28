A cappella group Straight No Chaser to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 27 as part of The Yacht Rock Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., and the Live Nation presale code is OPENER.

The performance is part of the Rev Rocks Concert Series.

You can learn more and buy tickets on the Live Nation website.

