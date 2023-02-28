22nd Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 11.

Featuring marching bands from the 82nd Airborne Division and North Brunswick High School, the parade will travel through downtown Wilmington, with the review stand being at the intersection of Market and Front streets.

WECT’s Gabe Ross will serve as the host at the review stand.

“After last year’s parade was canceled due to inclement weather, we are excited to welcome back the bands from the 82nd Airborne Division and North Brunswick High School as they contribute to the Parade’s tradition of providing an entertaining, family-oriented event to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 11 in downtown Wilmington,” said Joe Costy, Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Committee spokesperson.

For more information about the parade, please visit the committee website.

