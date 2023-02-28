Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

22nd Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 11

The 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 11.
The 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 11.(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 11.

Featuring marching bands from the 82nd Airborne Division and North Brunswick High School, the parade will travel through downtown Wilmington, with the review stand being at the intersection of Market and Front streets.

WECT’s Gabe Ross will serve as the host at the review stand.

“After last year’s parade was canceled due to inclement weather, we are excited to welcome back the bands from the 82nd Airborne Division and North Brunswick High School as they contribute to the Parade’s tradition of providing an entertaining, family-oriented event to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 11 in downtown Wilmington,” said Joe Costy, Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Committee spokesperson.

For more information about the parade, please visit the committee website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise

Latest News

Paid parking will begin soon at several of southeastern North Carolina’s beaches.
Paid parking begins soon at several local beaches
Paid parking enforcement will start on March 1 at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Topsail...
Paid parking begins soon at several local beaches
Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will be seeing their grocery budget slashed next...
SNAP benefits ending March 1, community resources available to help
Big changes are coming for approximately 900,000 families in North Carolina who have relied on...
SNAP benefits ending March 1, community resources available to help