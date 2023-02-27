Work continues on dragonfly pond at Belville Riverfront Park to naturally control mosquitos
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Belville have dug out and filled a dragonfly pond at the Belville Riverfront Park that, when completed, will naturally control the mosquito population.
The pond is located near the educational area of the Belville Riverwalk Park, per Parks and Recreation Director Jim Bucher.
Construction on the pond itself has been completed, but there is still work to be done. Staff are preparing to install the plants for the pond and plan to introduce dragonfly nymphs from North Carolina in the spring.
Bucher will give an update on a dragonfly pond to the Belville Board of Commissioners on Monday, Feb. 27.
