WATCH: WFD responds to Saturday car fire at S College Road gas station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a car fire at the Exxon gas station near the intersection of New Centre Drive and S College Road on Saturday, Feb. 25.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. Authorities ruled the incident an accident and the vehicle as a total loss.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a car fire at the Exxon gas station near the intersection of New Centre Drive and S College Road on Saturday. (Video credit: Denise)

