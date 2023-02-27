Senior Connect
WATCH: WFD responds to Saturday car fire at S College Road gas station

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a car fire at the Exxon gas station near the intersection of New Centre Drive and S College Road on Saturday. (Video credit: Sid Sarver)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a car fire at the Exxon gas station near the intersection of New Centre Drive and S College Road on Saturday, Feb. 25.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. Authorities ruled the incident an accident and the vehicle as a total loss.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a car fire at the Exxon gas station near the intersection of New Centre Drive and S College Road on Saturday. (Video credit: Denise)

