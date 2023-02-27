Senior Connect
Lanes reopen along Market St. near Lendire Road following crash

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that lanes are back open along Market...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that lanes are back open along Market St.(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that lanes are back open along Market St.

Previously, two southbound lanes were closed near Lendire Road following a vehicle crash.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

