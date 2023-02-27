Lanes reopen along Market St. near Lendire Road following crash
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that lanes are back open along Market St.
Previously, two southbound lanes were closed near Lendire Road following a vehicle crash.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
https://t.co/1Qepv9QYOK, US-17 BUS, South, Near Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Cleared, at 2/27 6:28 AM— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) February 27, 2023
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.