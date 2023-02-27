Two Chadbourn police officers presented heroism awards after running into burning buildings

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two Chadbourn police officers were presented heroism awards on Monday, Feb. 27.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented the awards to Chadbourn Police Sgt. Johnathan Driggers and Cpl. Everett Lewis.

Driggers responded to a fire at a motel building at 914 N. Brown St. on May 18 of 2022. He was going door to door to evacuate occupants of nearby buildings when he saw a man inside the burning building. Despite not having an air pack or other equipment on, Driggers entered the building and rescued the man, who was taken to a hospital and later transferred to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Cpl. Lewis rescued a man from a burning house at 114 S. Pine Street on Jan. 21 without proper equipment or an air pack. Lewis saw a man lying on the couch and he pulled the man to safety outside. The man became responsive and left the area.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.