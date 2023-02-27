Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 2,100 bags of heroin were located after Wilmington police, the FBI and ATF searched a house on the 400 block of S. 17th Street after a month’s long investigation.

The Wilmington Police Department Gang Unit, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and ATF found the bags of heroin and a .40 caliber handgun during a search warrant on Feb. 21.

The U.S. Marshals, with assistance from the Wilmington Police Department arrested 28-year-old Rashawn Hines in Burgaw and 27-year-old Kevin Freeman of Castle Hayne on Feb. 24. Hines was arrested in Burgaw in connection with the case.

Hines is charged with PWIMSD schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of firearm by a felon, felony possession schedule I controlled substance, felony maintain dwelling controlled substance, PWIMSD marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park. He is currently being held without bond.

Freeman is charged with trafficking in ppium or heroin, conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, and felony maintain a dwelling controlled substance. He is being held under a $2,000,000 secured bond.

