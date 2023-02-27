Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested

Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 2,100 bags of heroin were located after Wilmington police, the FBI and ATF searched a house on the 400 block of S. 17th Street after a month’s long investigation.

The Wilmington Police Department Gang Unit, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and ATF found the bags of heroin and a .40 caliber handgun during a search warrant on Feb. 21.

The U.S. Marshals, with assistance from the Wilmington Police Department arrested 28-year-old Rashawn Hines in Burgaw and 27-year-old Kevin Freeman of Castle Hayne on Feb. 24. Hines was arrested in Burgaw in connection with the case.

Hines is charged with PWIMSD schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of firearm by a felon, felony possession schedule I controlled substance, felony maintain dwelling controlled substance, PWIMSD marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park. He is currently being held without bond.

Freeman is charged with trafficking in ppium or heroin, conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, and felony maintain a dwelling controlled substance. He is being held under a $2,000,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that 15-year-old Paige Dellinger has been...
BCSO safely locates missing teenager
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Wilmington Fire Department currently battling fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
Wilmington Fire Department battles fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd

Latest News

Columbus County heroism awards
Two Chadbourn police officers presented heroism awards after running into burning buildings
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Defense likely to rest its case by end of day in Murdaugh trial
Guardian ad Litem Program to host open house for potential volunteers
Junior League of Wilmington bargain sale
Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale