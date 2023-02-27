Senior Connect
Thalian Association Community Theatre Artistic Director to step down

Chandler Davis, artistic director at the Thalian Association Community Theatre, will step down on March 3, 2023(Thalian Association Community Theatre)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chandler Davis, artistic director at the Thalian Association Community Theatre, will be stepping down effective March 3.

According to TACT, she will serve as artistic consultant through the end of the year and plans to help with the transition to a new director.

“She worked tirelessly to elevate the quality of our productions, and her leadership made miracles happen on a regular basis. Her work to make theatre more accessible and inclusive made, and will continue to make, a difference in the community. While we are sad that she is leaving to attend to personal matters, we are grateful for what she accomplished during her time with us. And we are glad she is still in our corner, as we will always be in hers,” Thalian Association Executive Director Susan Habas said.

Davis join Thalian Association in June 2016 and was responsible for the artistic vision and theatrical productions. She worked on the main stage Thalian Hall productions, youth theatre season at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, summer productions at Kenan Auditorium UNCW, Cape Fear Academy and the first production on the fantail of Battleship North Carolina.

“I am eternally grateful for the skills and knowledge I have gained over the last seven years, and I appreciate the unwavering support and guidance I have received from our Executive Director Susan Habas. I look forward to assisting TACT as the company goes through this leadership transition and I am very optimistic for what the future holds for Thalian Association Community Theatre,” Davis said.

