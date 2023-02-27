Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Store owner said naked man shot & killed in parking lot by Wallace police officer

Few details have been released in Friday night’s officer-involved shooting in Wallace.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Few details have been released in Friday night’s officer-involved shooting in Wallace.

The SBI was called in to investigate the shooting that happened around 11:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart on North Norwood Street.

The owner of the business tells WITN that an employee said a naked man walked into the store and began bothering customers. They asked him to leave and then called the police.

When an officer arrived, the owner was told the naked man charged at the officer who at first tased the man. The man continued to run toward the officer, falling on top of them. Three shots were then heard by the employee who said the man was killed.

WITN has reached out to Wallace police multiple times since Friday night for more information on what happened.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

Latest News

Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise
The Healing Place is not a treatment center
NC Child Deaths are increasing according to new report
North Carolina child deaths are skyrocketing
One of Peter Koke's properties on South Front Street.
Wilmington man waits for council to give green light on lawsuit settlement money
Leland taking steps to study economic impact of potential baseball stadium