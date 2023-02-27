Silver Alert issued for missing Scotland County woman

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Scotland County woman.

According to law enforcement officials, Brenda Douglas Covington was last seen at 17180 Highland Road in Laurinburg and left the area on foot. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons says Covington has dementia.

Covington was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, a white hat, blue-framed glasses and blue sneakers. She is 5′6 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Corey Wilson at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 843-997-1704.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.