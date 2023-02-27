Senior Connect
Silver Alert issued for missing Scotland County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for Brenda Douglas Covington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Scotland County woman.

According to law enforcement officials, Brenda Douglas Covington was last seen at 17180 Highland Road in Laurinburg and left the area on foot. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons says Covington has dementia.

Covington was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, a white hat, blue-framed glasses and blue sneakers. She is 5′6 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Corey Wilson at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 843-997-1704.

