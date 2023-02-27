Senior Connect
“She Rocks” donation drive to be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater will host the “She Rocks” donation drive on Wednesday, March 11.

The donations will go to Domestic Violence Shelter and Services of Wilmington. Activities include raffle prizes, women-owned vendor booths, games, food trucks, a free exercise class and music.

You can find a list of accepted shelter items here.

