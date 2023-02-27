“She Rocks” donation drive to be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater will host the “She Rocks” donation drive on Wednesday, March 11.

The donations will go to Domestic Violence Shelter and Services of Wilmington. Activities include raffle prizes, women-owned vendor booths, games, food trucks, a free exercise class and music.

You can find a list of accepted shelter items here.

