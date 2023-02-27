Over $4 million in grants to go toward Columbus Co. 911 center renovation project

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County announced that the North Carolina 911 Board has approved $4,085,560 in grants to go toward the “Communications Public Safety Answering Point Renovation Project.”

“The awarded renovation project for the new 911 center in Columbus County would assure purpose-built changes to provide for the needs of the communications staff, particularly their safety and security, as well as the mission-critical software and hardware systems related to emergency incident dispatch,” stated the county release.

More information about the upgrades will soon be made available by the board.

