One critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - One person is in critical condition from a car crash on US-17 in Calabash at the intersection of Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.

One car traveling North on US-17 was attempting to make a left turn and another vehicle traveling Southbound collided with the car attempting to turn. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the turning vehicle was a 79-year-old woman who sustained serious injuries. The other driver had minor injuries. Both people were transported to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. According to Highway Patrol no charges are expected in this incident.

