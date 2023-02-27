New Hanover Co. shares food resources to help after end of emergency allotments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Social Services has created a food resources list to help people struggling after the end of increased allotments from Food and Nutrition Services on March 1.

FNS benefits were temporarily increased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the benefits will be ending due to changes on the federal level.

“Our community partners have come together with a goal to help our residents, and to work together to meet the food and nutrition needs of these families,” said NHC Social Services Director Tonya Jackson. “So if you are a resident whose emergency allotments will be ending, please use this list or reach out to our team for more information.”

The following list was provided by New Hanover County:

The A.C.T.S. Movement - FOOD PANTRY and HOP Program 1019 Meares Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-777-7374 1st Mondays: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm 3rd Mondays: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Bread for Life Senior Pantry (BFLSP) - Seniors 60+ ONLY 108 North Kerr Avenue Suites K-1 & K-2 Wilmington, NC 28405, 910-399-7207 Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 9:00 am - 12 pm 1st Tuesday: Sack-N-Pack Program, 10 am - 12 pm 2nd Monday: Sack-N-Pack at Taylor Homes, 10 am - 12 pm 2nd/3rd Friday: CSFP Box Program, 10 am - 12 pm 4th Friday: Sack-N-Pack and CSFP Box Program, 10 am - 12 pm

Catholic Charities Ministries Food - clothing, shelter and more 20 N 4th Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-251-8130 Tuesday - Friday: 9:30 am - 11 am; 1 pm - 5 pm

Church of St. Peter the Fisherman - Food Pantry and Clothing Closet 314 South Carolina Avenue Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-763-6222 9 am - 12 pm, or by appointment

Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church - Diapers, Wipes, Baby Formula, and Laundry Detergent giveaway center 1002 Castle Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-762-9989 In development: Call for times and days

Feast Down East The Local Motive Mobile Farmers’ Markets offers fresh, local, and affordable produce. Payments Types: cash, debit, credit, SNAP/EBT, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and HOP vouchers. For patrons that use SNAP/EBT, their entire purchase is half off through our fresh bucks program. 910-524-0269 Call for days/times

First Fruit Ministries - Food Pantry 2750 Vance St. Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-764-9656 Wednesday: 10 am - 1 pm, Saturday: 10 am - 12 pm Special pantry hours for diapers, wipes, formula: Monday, 10 am - 12 pm

New Hanover County Health & Human Services (HHS) 1605 Greenfield Street Wilmington, NC 28403, 910-798-3500 Federal food assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBT cards). WIC is available to low to moderate income pregnant women, recently delivered women, breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk. Fathers can also bring their children to apply for WIC. You may apply for WIC if you are working or unemployed. Monday - Friday: 8 am - 5 pm

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC - Food Bank, SNAP applications, unearned income-based programs Wilmington Branch: 1314 Marstellar Street Wilmington, NC 28401 Monday - Friday: 8:30 am - 5 pm, Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm

Full Circle Ministry - Food pantry 445 Shipyard Blvd. Wilmington, NC 28412, 910-352-2830 Call for days/times

Frankie’s Outdoor Market - Weekly community market, EBT accepted 1019 Princess Street Wilmington, NC 28401 Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm

Global River Church (House of Mercy Ministries) - Food pantry, by appointment - must call first 4702 South College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412, 910-392-2899, ext.103 Thursdays: 12 pm - 2 pm

Good Shepherd Soup Kitchen - Free & open to all, no ID required 811 Martin Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-763-4424 Breakfast: Mon-Fri, 7 am - 8 am Lunch: Mon-Fri, 11 am – 12 pm Free Grocery Giveaway: Wed, 12 pm - 1 pm

Iglesias Vision 3-D Church - Produce / Bread 359 Mercer Avenue Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-512-6816 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Friday: 4 pm - until supplies last

Jesus Ministries - Food Bank/furniture assistance, ID required 6763 Market St Wilmington, NC 28405, 910-791-6763 Call for days/times

Liberty Baptist Church of Wilmington - Food pantry 7957 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28411, 910-686-0176 1st and 3rd Monday: 1 pm - 3 pm

Love in Action @ Cape Fear Christian Church - Food pantry 811 North College Road Wilmington, NC 28405, 910-399-7131 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month: 10 am - 12 pm

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard People without a stove receive a smaller amount of food and are served weekly. Special services available to address toiletry, diabetic elderly, and infant needs. ID is required. 315 Red Cross Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-765-2199 Wednesday & Saturday: 12 pm - 3 pm

Mt. Olive AME Church - Helping Hand Food Pantry 1001 South 17th Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-620-4738 2nd and 3rd Saturday: 10 am - 12 pm

New Beginning Christian Church Healthy Opportunities Program Tammy Wynn: 910-341-7984 Call for days/times

New Covenant Holiness Church - Food pantry 1102 Dawson Street 1st and 3rd Thursdays: 10 am - 12 pm

NourishNC - Food bags & backpacks for children and their families. 3606 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28403, 910-465-0995 Call for days/times

Salvation Army - By appointment only 820 N 2nd Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-762-5948 Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 9 am - 11 am

Sister Isaac Center - Food pantry 412 Ann Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-782-4021 Monday-Thursday: 9 am - 11 am

St. Jude’s Metropolitan Church - Food pantry 19 N 26th Street Wilmington, NC 28405, 910-762-5833 Tuesday: 8:30 am - 11 am

St. Luke AME Zion Church - Food pantry 709 Church Avenue Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-762-7876 Call for days/times

St. Paul United Methodist Church Martha’s Kitchen on the Go 300 Harper Avenue Carolina Beach, NC 28428, 910-458-5310 Friday at 10 am

St. Peter The Fisherman Church - Soup kitchen, street feedings (call for locations) 314 S. Carolina Avenue Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-763-6222 Wednesday: 11 am - 1 pm

St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church - Food pantry 4849 Castle Hayne Road Castle Hayne, NC 28429, 910-675-2336 Every other Thursday: 9 am - 11 am

Straightway Ministry Food pantry, low-income families are provided with a holiday meal or meals which include Christmas and Thanksgiving 3705 US Highway 421 Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-371-0111 Call for days/times

Union Missionary Baptist Church - Food Pantry 2711 Princess Place Drive Wilmington, NC 28405, 910-763-3006 2nd and 3rd Friday: 4 pm - 6 pm

Upper Room Praise and Worship - Free lunch 406 Central Blvd. Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-228-5220 contact@upperroompwc.org Wednesday: 11 am - 2 pm

Vigilant Hope - Breakfast/Shower Trailer at Lake Forest Baptist Church 1626 Lake Branch Drive Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-317-0239 info@vigilanthope.com Monday: Shower trailers, 8 am - 10 am Bagged breakfast, 8:30 am Tuesday: Shower trailers, 10 am - 1 pm Saturday: Shower trailers, 8 am - 10 am Bagged breakfast, 8:30 am Weekend Meals on Wheels - Senior meals at Elks Club

922 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28403, 910-612-0676 2nd Sunday of each month, call for details

Weekend Meals on Wheels - Senior meals at Temple of Israel 922 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28401, 910-612-0676 4th Sunday of each month, call for details

Wrightsboro United Methodist Church - Food pantry 3300 N. Kerr Ave Wilmington, NC 28405, 910-762-2583 Wednesday: 8:30 am - 10 am Thursday: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm



