N.C. Forest Service asks residents to use caution when burning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service is urging people to use caution when burning yard waste as the spring wildfire season approaches.

“In 2022, nearly 6,400 wildfires burned more than 27,000 acres across the state. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, North Carolina ranked third in the nation for number of human-caused wildfires with 99% of wildfires in our state resulting from human activity. Escaped outdoor fires continue to be the leading cause of wildfires in North Carolina,” said the N.C. Forest Service in a release.

March through May can be peak months for wildfire activity throughout North Carolina.

“You continue to be the best defense against wildfires,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Always exercise caution with any outdoor burning. Avoid burning on dry, windy days and be sure you have a valid burn permit.”

If you still wish to burn, the service reccomends considering alternatives to burning, checking local burning laws, making sure you have a valid burn permit, avoiding dry, windy days, and taking recommendations from local fire officials.

You can learn more about obtaining a burn permit on the NCFS website. You can reach out to the local NCFS Ranger Bill Walker at 910-251-5750 or at newhanover.ncfs@ncagr.gov.

