Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

N.C. Child Fatality Task Force releases new report highlighting recent fatality trends, notable rate increases

In 2021, the overall child death rate in North Carolina for those ages 0-17 was the highest it...
In 2021, the overall child death rate in North Carolina for those ages 0-17 was the highest it has been since 2016.(Storyblocks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force released its 2023 annual report, including data on fatality trends in the previous years.

Based on the report, some of their key findings are as follows:

  • In 2021, the overall child death rate in North Carolina for those ages 0-17 was the highest it has been since 2016. For 2021, the child death rate was 59.1 per 100,000 resident children.
  • Between 2019 and 2021, the firearm death rate for children ages 0-17 increased by 120.8%. From 2012 to 2021, the rate has increased 231.3%, with firearms being used in over 70% of suicides and homicides in 2021.
  • The 2021 suicide rate among children ages 10 to 17 was the highest it has been in 20 years.
  • There was a 26% increase in deaths of children ages 15-17 from 2020 to 2021, and from 2012 to 2021, this rate has increased by 47%.

The task force shared information from a 2021 CDC student survey, which found:

  • Twenty-two percent of N.C. high school students had seriously considered attempting suicide
  • Among high school students in North Carolina, 43% reported feeling sad or hopeless
  • Thirty percent of N.C. high school students stated that it would take them under an hour to obtain and ready a loaded gun without parent or other adult’s permission

The full report can be found here. The task force also made a number of legislative recommendations in light of their findings, which can be read here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that 15-year-old Paige Dellinger has been...
BCSO safely locates missing teenager
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Wilmington Fire Department currently battling fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
Wilmington Fire Department battles fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says

Latest News

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit onto Front St. to close for several days
New Hanover County Social Services has created a food resources list to help people struggling...
New Hanover Co. shares food resources to help after end of emergency allotments
Terry Holland dies at 80
Former ECU AD Terry Holland dies at 80
The unfinished dragonfly pond at Belville Riverfront Park
Work continues on dragonfly pond at Belville Riverfront Park to naturally control mosquitos