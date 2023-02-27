N.C. Child Fatality Task Force releases new report highlighting recent fatality trends, notable rate increases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force released its 2023 annual report, including data on fatality trends in the previous years.

Based on the report, some of their key findings are as follows:

In 2021, the overall child death rate in North Carolina for those ages 0-17 was the highest it has been since 2016. For 2021, the child death rate was 59.1 per 100,000 resident children.

Between 2019 and 2021, the firearm death rate for children ages 0-17 increased by 120.8%. From 2012 to 2021, the rate has increased 231.3%, with firearms being used in over 70% of suicides and homicides in 2021.

The 2021 suicide rate among children ages 10 to 17 was the highest it has been in 20 years.

There was a 26% increase in deaths of children ages 15-17 from 2020 to 2021, and from 2012 to 2021, this rate has increased by 47%.

The task force shared information from a 2021 CDC student survey, which found:

Twenty-two percent of N.C. high school students had seriously considered attempting suicide

Among high school students in North Carolina, 43% reported feeling sad or hopeless

Thirty percent of N.C. high school students stated that it would take them under an hour to obtain and ready a loaded gun without parent or other adult’s permission

The full report can be found here. The task force also made a number of legislative recommendations in light of their findings, which can be read here.

