Leland police asks for public’s help in breaking and entering case
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering case.
According to a Facebook post from the LPD, the incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the area of Night Harbor Dr. and Adair Park.
“The male has a beard and was last seen wearing black pants, a black Champion brand hooded sweatshirt, and green Croc-style shoes,” the post states.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Payne at 910-726-3106 or at gpayne@townofleland.com.
