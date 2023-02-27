Leland police asks for public’s help in breaking and entering case

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering case.

According to a Facebook post from the LPD, the incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the area of Night Harbor Dr. and Adair Park.

“The male has a beard and was last seen wearing black pants, a black Champion brand hooded sweatshirt, and green Croc-style shoes,” the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Payne at 910-726-3106 or at gpayne@townofleland.com.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.