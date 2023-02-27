Senior Connect
Guardian ad Litem Program to host open house for potential volunteers

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Guardian ad Litem Program is inviting the community to an open house on Thursday, March 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“The New Hanover and Pender County GAL Program is part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, which recruits, trains, and supervises volunteer advocates in every county across the state to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in juvenile system. Volunteer advocates work with an attorney to form a plan that ensures the children are placed in a safe, permanent home,” said the program in a release.

Last year, the program advocated for over 500 children, but many young people still need an advocate. Its office is at 320 Chestnut St., Suite 618.

You can learn more by calling the office at 910-343-5362 or visiting the NC GAL website.

