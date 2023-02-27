Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced on Feb. 27 that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Eric Lavon Chancy in Bladen County.

“On June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:42 p.m., Eric Lavon Chancy was shot while attending a high school graduation party on White Plains Church Road in Council, North Carolina. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries,” said the Governor’s office in a release.

Chancy was 20 years old when he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500

