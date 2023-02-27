Former ECU AD Terry Holland dies at 80

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WITN) - ECU’s former athletic director Terry Holland died Sunday in Charlottesville, according to his family. He was 80 years old.

Michael Terrence “Terry” Holland served as ECU’s AD from 2004 until his retirement in 2013. After retiring, he was named emeritus director of athletics at ECU.

He is remembered for helping transform the football, basketball and baseball teams from being “lackluster” into winning teams.

Holland was also the driving force behind a redevelopment of the athletic campus, resulting in a $25 million state of the art Olympic Sports Complex. When he retired, the board of trustees decided to name the complex The Terry Holland Olympic Sports Complex.

Before his time at ECU, Holland served as head coach at the University of Virginia from 1974 to 1990 and won the school’s first ACC tournament championship in 1976.

After retiring from coaching in 1990, Holland returned to Davidson as athletic director and later became the athletics director at Virginia for seven seasons and then at ECU for 10 more years.

The Clinton, N.C., native is survived by his wife, Ann, daughters Ann-Michael Holland and Kate Baynard, and three grandchildren.

