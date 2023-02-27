Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: February to hand off to March amid warm winds

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Feb. 26, 2023...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a Monday of weather transition for the Cape Fear Region. Light, clammy easterly breezes will promote stubborn areas of clouds, fog, mist, and cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s - at least initially. Otherwise, balmy southerly breezes will begin to punch in some sunnier skies and temperatures in the 70s. For a time, conditions could be highly variable from town to town, but warmth ought to definitely be the trend - and a sign of things to come...

Be very careful with fire as even warm winds flow across the Cape Fear Region in the middle and latter parts of this week. Your First Alert Forecast carries modest 15+ mph gusts for most periods but, just ahead of a cold front, Friday may feature substantially more aggressive 35+ mph gusts. Odds for rain will stay on the slimmer side for most of the period, though the Friday chance may include a rogue strong, gusty storm depending on how the cold front evolves. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated!

Catch key details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into March with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

