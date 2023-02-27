Columbus County Sheriff’s Office moving to former Board of Education location

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is moving locations to the former location of the County Board of Education at 817 Washington Street in Whiteville.

The office will close on March 1 at noon to begin the moving process and will be closed to the public until March 6.

“As always, our deputies will be operating as normal. If you need immediate assistance while the office is closed, please dial 911 or the non-emergency number to Columbus Central at (910) 640-1428. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

