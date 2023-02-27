CFCC to host ‘Animation Show of Shows’ film festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that they will host the 22nd “Animation Show of Shows” film festival on March 14.

Featuring ten internationally acclaimed animated short films, the festival is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in room 170 of CFCC’s Union Station at 502 N Front St. Admission will be free, and the public is invited to attend.

“We’re excited to host this festival and provide an opportunity for our graphic design students and the community to experience emerging and renowned animators,” said CFCC Program Director for Advertising and Graphic Design Cable Hardin. “Animation is a powerful storytelling medium, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique cinematic experience to our community.”

Films to be shown include:

Aurora - Jo Meuris (United States)

Average Happiness - Maja Gehrig (Switzerland)

Beyond Noh - Patrick Smith/Kaori Ishida (U.S./Japan)

Beseder (Good and Better) - Gil Alkabetz (Germany)

Empty Places - Geoffroy de Crecy (France)

Rain (Deszcz) - Piotr Milczarek (Poland)

The Man Who Planted Trees - Frederic Back (Canada)

Ties - Dina Velikovskaya (Germany/Russia)

Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson (Iceland)

Zoizoglyphe - Jeanne Apergis (France)

Ron Diamond, animation historian and festival curator, will introduce each film and will be available afterwards for a Q&A session.

For more information, please visit the CFCC website.

