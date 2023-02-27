Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CFCC to host ‘Animation Show of Shows’ film festival

An auditorium at Cape Fear Community College's Union Station
An auditorium at Cape Fear Community College's Union Station(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that they will host the 22nd “Animation Show of Shows” film festival on March 14.

Featuring ten internationally acclaimed animated short films, the festival is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in room 170 of CFCC’s Union Station at 502 N Front St. Admission will be free, and the public is invited to attend.

“We’re excited to host this festival and provide an opportunity for our graphic design students and the community to experience emerging and renowned animators,” said CFCC Program Director for Advertising and Graphic Design Cable Hardin. “Animation is a powerful storytelling medium, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique cinematic experience to our community.”

Films to be shown include:

  • Aurora - Jo Meuris (United States)
  • Average Happiness - Maja Gehrig (Switzerland)
  • Beyond Noh - Patrick Smith/Kaori Ishida (U.S./Japan)
  • Beseder (Good and Better) - Gil Alkabetz (Germany)
  • Empty Places - Geoffroy de Crecy (France)
  • Rain (Deszcz) - Piotr Milczarek (Poland)
  • The Man Who Planted Trees - Frederic Back (Canada)
  • Ties - Dina Velikovskaya (Germany/Russia)
  • Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson (Iceland)
  • Zoizoglyphe - Jeanne Apergis (France)

Ron Diamond, animation historian and festival curator, will introduce each film and will be available afterwards for a Q&A session.

For more information, please visit the CFCC website.

Cape Fear Community College has announced that they will host the “Animation Show of Shows”...
Cape Fear Community College has announced that they will host the “Animation Show of Shows” film festival on March 14.(Cape Fear Community College)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that 15-year-old Paige Dellinger has been...
BCSO safely locates missing teenager
Wilmington Fire Department currently battling fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
Wilmington Fire Department battles fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that a four-month investigation concluded...
Five arrested, including three gang members, following NHCSO investigation

Latest News

Chandler Davis, artistic director at the Thalian Association Community Theatre, will step down...
Thalian Association Community Theatre Artistic Director to step down
Columbus County announced that the North Carolina 911 Board has approved $4,085,560 in grants...
Over $4 million in grants to go toward Columbus Co. 911 center renovation project
Columbus County announced that the North Carolina 911 Board has approved $4,085,560 in grants...
Over $4 million in grants to go towards Columbus Co. 911 center renovation project
A Leland man is a week and a half into a months-long hike across several states in an effort to...
Leland man on 1,400 mile hike to raise awareness for veterans’ mental health