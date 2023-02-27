Senior Connect
Carolina Beach Town Council to discuss striping for bike lane on Carolina Beach Ave. at workshop

A proposal for added striping on Carolina Beach Ave. South in Carolina Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council will discuss the addition of striping for a bike lane and golf cart parking on Carolina Beach Ave. South at a workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Per a presentation included in the meeting agenda, the town is looking at adding stripes to control the speed of vehicles and add clarity for drivers. It also adds golf car parking at Hamlet, the most popular beach access, and makes the road a more attractive route for cyclists and pedestrians who might use Lake Park Blvd. instead.

Cons listed for the proposal include potential confusion about where bikes are travelling and the cost, though this would be relatively low since no street work will be needed. As is, the plan is to just add striping to the existing road.

You can find the agenda for this and other meetings on the Carolina Beach website.

