Cape Fear Community College to host healthcare career fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host a healthcare career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The career fair will be held in Daniels Hall, located on the fifth floor of CFCC’s Union Station (502 N. Front Street), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally. There is no cost to attend,” a news release states. “The career fair will feature local providers, allowing attendees to meet with hiring managers, learn about job openings, and gather information on educational and training programs.”

Participating providers include:

Novant Health

Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove

Bayada Home Health Care

Black Pearl HomeCare

Coastline Therapy

Emerge Ortho P.A.

Heartland Dental

Home Instead Senior Care

IntelliChoice Home Care

Onslow Memorial Hospital

PEAK Athletics

Plantation Village

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry

Senior Living Hiring

The Davis Community

The Laurels of Pender

Well Care Health

“Representatives from Cape Fear Community College’s Health and Human Services programs will be in attendance. For a complete list of these programs, please visit cfcc.edu/healthsciences,” the news release states.

More information on the fair can found at cfcc.edu/careerfair.

