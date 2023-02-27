Senior Connect
Cape Fear Community College to host healthcare career fair

Cape Fear Community College will host a healthcare career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Cape Fear Community College will host a healthcare career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host a healthcare career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The career fair will be held in Daniels Hall, located on the fifth floor of CFCC’s Union Station (502 N. Front Street), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally. There is no cost to attend,” a news release states. “The career fair will feature local providers, allowing attendees to meet with hiring managers, learn about job openings, and gather information on educational and training programs.”

Participating providers include:

  • Novant Health
  • Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove
  • Bayada Home Health Care
  • Black Pearl HomeCare
  • Coastline Therapy
  • Emerge Ortho P.A.
  • Heartland Dental
  • Home Instead Senior Care
  • IntelliChoice Home Care
  • Onslow Memorial Hospital
  • PEAK Athletics
  • Plantation Village
  • Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry
  • Senior Living Hiring
  • The Davis Community
  • The Laurels of Pender
  • Well Care Health

“Representatives from Cape Fear Community College’s Health and Human Services programs will be in attendance. For a complete list of these programs, please visit cfcc.edu/healthsciences,” the news release states.

More information on the fair can found at cfcc.edu/careerfair.

