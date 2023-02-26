Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday morning.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to a Shotspotter alert around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 near the Hillcrest housing complex at 1402 Meares St.

Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a WPD spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department currently battling fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
Wilmington Fire Department battles fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that a four-month investigation concluded...
Five arrested, including three gang members, following NHCSO investigation
Oran Charles Dickens
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The Giblem Lodge, completed in 1873, became Wilmington’s first African American Masonic Lodge.
Efforts underway to repair Wilmington’s first African-American masonic lodge
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is allowing traffic to proceed in the south end of...
Man with weapon taken into custody after threatening to hurt himself and deputies in Shallotte

Latest News

Paige Dellinger, 15, was last seen around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on Cambridge Court in...
Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen last seen in Southport
A Leland man is a week and a half into a months-long hike across several states in an effort to...
Leland man on 1,400 mile hike to raise awareness for veterans’ mental health
The town of Carolina Beach received approval from the Coastal Resources Commission to rebuild...
Upgrades to Carolina Beach Boardwalk will improve accessibility
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace