Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to a Shotspotter alert around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 near the Hillcrest housing complex at 1402 Meares St.

Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a WPD spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

