Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning.
The Wilmington Police Department responded to a Shotspotter alert around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 near the Hillcrest housing complex at 1402 Meares St.
Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a WPD spokesperson.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.