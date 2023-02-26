Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen last seen in Southport
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Paige Dellinger, 15, was last seen around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on Cambridge Court in Southport.
Dellinger is about 5′3″ and weighs approximately 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She may be wearing the pink pants pictured below.
If you know where she may be, call 911.
