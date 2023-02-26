Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen last seen in Southport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Paige Dellinger, 15, was last seen around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on Cambridge Court in Southport.

Dellinger is about 5′3″ and weighs approximately 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing the pink pants pictured below.

Paige Dellinger, 15, was last seen Saturday and may be wearing the pink pants in this photo. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

If you know where she may be, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.