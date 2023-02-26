Senior Connect
One dead, one injured in Rocky Mount shooting

One dead, one injured in Rocky Mount shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead, and another person is injured after a shooting in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning.

Rocky Mount Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 A.M. at the Shell Food Mart on Raleigh Boulevard.

Officers say they found 25-year-old Nhazavias Coppedge dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police also say Zakiya Jones, 22, was also on the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries where she was treated and released.

Detectives are on scene and say they believe that the shooting was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

