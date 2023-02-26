Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: shaking off some showers, looking ahead to March

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drizzly showers amounted to a modest 0.08 inches of rain at Wilmington Saturday and your First Alert Forecast keeps rain chances at a generally low profile for the week ahead: 10% Sunday, 10% Monday, 0% Tuesday, 0% Wednesday, 30% Thursday, 30% Friday, and 0% Saturday.

Winter 2022-2023 - overall very warm for the Cape Fear Region! - has had an uncanny knack of dishing its chilliest days on weekends. The week ahead seems to fit this mold with the warmest numbers coming exclusively on days not named Saturday and Sunday: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook deeper into March with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

