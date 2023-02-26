Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

A California driver crashed into a Girl Scout stand. (Credit: KCRA, CHP via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KCRA) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.

“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said.

According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches. Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital.

“I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.

The ordeal was captured by people in the parking lot.

One woman said she took photos from her car but never got out.

“I just wish the young Girl Scouts a quick recovery,” resident Les Brown said.

Brown said he just picked up cookies from another Walmart earlier in the day and was horrified to learn what had happened.

California Highway Patrol says the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department currently battling fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
Wilmington Fire Department battles fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that a four-month investigation concluded...
Five arrested, including three gang members, following NHCSO investigation
Oran Charles Dickens
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The Giblem Lodge, completed in 1873, became Wilmington’s first African American Masonic Lodge.
Efforts underway to repair Wilmington’s first African-American masonic lodge
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is allowing traffic to proceed in the south end of...
Man with weapon taken into custody after threatening to hurt himself and deputies in Shallotte

Latest News

Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand
Paige Dellinger, 15, was last seen around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on Cambridge Court in...
Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen last seen in Southport