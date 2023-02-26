CFCC students’ film project draws crowd for car explosion stunt

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - A large crowd gathered in Castle Hayne Sunday afternoon to witness a car explosion stunt for a film directed by Cape Fear Community College students.

It was for a TV show the students are working on that will be called “Between a Glock and a Hard Place.” Director Luce Bennett described the project as an action comedy.

“It’s a little ridiculous, but it’s great,” Bennett said. “We have such amazing people out here. Pros, teachers, students. I couldn’t do this without Cape Fear.”

Bennett, a student at CFCC, is part of a crew of 46 students and film professionals. The project took 16 days to film, with the stunt wrapping it up.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Police Department were both on scene to ensure the safety of the stunt so spectators could enjoy.

Bennett said he plans to submit the project to upcoming film festivals.

“I’m really excited,” Bennett said. “I never thought I’d be able to do that (a stunt like this) as a student.”

