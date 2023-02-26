Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department currently battling fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
Wilmington Fire Department battles fire near Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that a four-month investigation concluded...
Five arrested, including three gang members, following NHCSO investigation
Oran Charles Dickens
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The Giblem Lodge, completed in 1873, became Wilmington’s first African American Masonic Lodge.
Efforts underway to repair Wilmington’s first African-American masonic lodge
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is allowing traffic to proceed in the south end of...
Man with weapon taken into custody after threatening to hurt himself and deputies in Shallotte

Latest News

Paige Dellinger, 15, was last seen around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on Cambridge Court in...
Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen last seen in Southport
A Leland man is a week and a half into a months-long hike across several states in an effort to...
Leland man on 1,400 mile hike to raise awareness for veterans’ mental health
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia