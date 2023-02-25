SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in Wallace Friday.

Wallace Police say it happened at 11 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of 814 N. Norwood Street.

Officials say Chief Crayton contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and asked that they carry out the investigation.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

