SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in Wallace Friday.

Wallace Police say it happened at 11 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of 814 N. Norwood Street.

Officials say Chief Crayton contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and asked that they carry out the investigation.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

WITN has reached out to Wallace PD for more details.

