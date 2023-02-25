Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cooler weekend ahead

By Claire Fry
Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yesterday became the third day in a row Wilmington airport reached a record high. The effects of a cold front will put that streak to an end: have your jacket ready as readings will likely only bounce around the 40s and 50s on Saturday!

Your First Alert Forecast also carries rain chances with the cooler transition with periods of drizzly, light to moderate rain Saturday. As there may very well be long dry spells in between rain patches, you might first try to keep your outdoor plans intact - especially as the risk of torrential rain and lightning is near zero in this situation. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s with plenty of dry time early next week.

Peek into March with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

