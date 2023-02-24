Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for 30-year-old Oran Charles Dickens.

According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 10 inches tall and his last known clothing is a black-collared shirt, black pants, black shoes and a backpack. He was last seen on Feb. 22 at around 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of Oleander Dr.

“If you see him, please dial 911,” said the WPD in a release. “Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.”

