Wilmington man previously convicted for shooting of WPD officer sentenced on drug, firearm charges
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Department of Justice announced that man formerly convicted in 2003 for the shooting of a Wilmington Police Department officer has been sentenced on charges related to drug distribution and firearm possession.
According to the release, 41-year-old Kenneth Brown, of Wilmington, was sentenced on Feb. 23 on the following charges:
- Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base
- Five counts of distribution a quantity of cocaine base
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Brown was sentenced to 87 months in prison.
Previously, he had been convicted for the shooting of a Wilmington PD officer who had attempted to break up a drug deal. Officer Lance Reeves had been shot three times in that incident.
