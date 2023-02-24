Wilmington man previously convicted for shooting of WPD officer sentenced on drug, firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Department of Justice announced that man formerly convicted in 2003 for the shooting of a Wilmington Police Department officer has been sentenced on charges related to drug distribution and firearm possession.

According to the release, 41-year-old Kenneth Brown, of Wilmington, was sentenced on Feb. 23 on the following charges:

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base

Five counts of distribution a quantity of cocaine base

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Brown was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

Previously, he had been convicted for the shooting of a Wilmington PD officer who had attempted to break up a drug deal. Officer Lance Reeves had been shot three times in that incident.

