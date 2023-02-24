Senior Connect
StepUp Wilmington celebrates 20th anniversary and placing 2,000 people in jobs

(StepUp Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - StepUp Wilmington celebrated their 20th anniversary today at their office on 621 N. 4th Street, having placed over 2,000 people with employers who pay living wages and offer career development opportunities for their employees.

Since their inception in 2003, they have placed an average of 58 people per year in their first few years. By 2013, the organization had a team of five employees and had placed 584 jobs, with the average wage of a StepUp candidate being $14.49/hour.

They first operated out of the Harrelson Center as Phoenix Employment Ministry, relying on the surrounding churches to help run the program. Two years later, they became StepUp Wilmington and had a record year, placing 240 people in jobs.

“When we were too big for the office that we’re in, we needed to move and now to come here today and see all the things that they have accomplished all the people that they have on the staff,” Don Skinner with StepUp said.

This year, StepUp moved to their Northside office to make training and service more accessible and launched the Restorative Internship Opportunities initiative to help low-income and minority teens get year-round paid internship with local employers.

“I can tell you there were many times when tears came rolling down people’s cheeks, and we told them you are a valuable person of great work and we’re going to help you accomplish your dreams,” “And they were used to being told that they were never amount to anything, worthless and we told them that’s not true,” Skinner said.

The new office is open daily, Monday through Friday, 8:30-4:30pm and you can learn more on the StepUp website.

