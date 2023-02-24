Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office asking people to avoid south end of Shallotte due to law enforcement operation

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the south end of Shallotte...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the south end of Shallotte Friday afternoon due to an “ongoing law enforcement operation and investigation.”(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the south end of Shallotte Friday afternoon due to an “ongoing law enforcement operation and investigation.”

“This includes the south end stop light intersection of Shallotte,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states. “Please avoid the area.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t share any additional information.

The Shallotte Police Department says to avoid the area of East Coast Land and the Wildwood Village entrance.

Stay with this story as WECT gathers more information.

