Raleigh juvenile brings AR-15 rifle to Millbrook High basketball game, police say

Raleigh Police Department
Raleigh Police Department(Raleigh Police Department)
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A juvenile is in custody after the Raleigh Police Department said he brought an AR-15 rifle to a Millbrook High School basketball game Thursday night.

Police said on Thursday evening at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a subject with a gun call at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, where a basketball game was happening.

After investigating with the assistance of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County Public School’s Security, the juvenile boy was found with an AR-15 rifle. He was immediately taken into custody.

Police said he is not a student at Millbrook High School. Juvenile petitions and secure custody orders are being pursued, officials confirmed.

“The Raleigh Police Department works closely with Wake County Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff every day. Additional law enforcement personnel will be on campus tomorrow,” said police in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released at the appropriate time, officials said.

