Pet of the Week: Nine hounds available from the Pender County Animal Shelter

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nine hounds are currently available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.

According to their handlers, these dogs are smart, loyal, friendly, and notice when things are in your yard. Additionally, they love to play and are obedient when called.

Those interested in these hounds are encouraged to allow them to exercise, and their handlers also emphasized the importance of training.

The available hounds span a variety of colors and sizes. All of them are up-to-date on their vaccinations, spayed/neutered and have been microchipped.

Staff at the shelter stated that they are currently out of kennels and are urgently asking people to consider adopting. Those interested can call (910) 259-1484 and select option 7. The adoption fee for each of these hounds is $80.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.