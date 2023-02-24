Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Oak Island to celebrate Mardi Gras Festival By The Sea

The town of Oak Island
The town of Oak Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island is hosting its Mardi Gras Festival By The Sea on Feb. 25.

The Mardi Gras Parade begins on SE 64th Street at 1 p.m. with floats, stations and golf carts to travel down E. Oak Island Drive and ends at SE 46th Street.

The festival is at Middleton Park from noon to 4 p.m., and it will include a Mardi Gras Market, outdoor concerts featuring the Cruise Brothers, carnival type games, kids zone and food trucks. Festivalgoers and vendors are encouraged to dress in their favorite Mardi Gras themed attire.

For anyone interested in joining the parade, you can email the program supervisor, Ryan Gordon, here. Vendors can apply to be part of the festival at the Oak Island Recreation Center or online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

StepUp Wilmington celebrates 20th anniversary and placing 2,000 people in jobs
More than 4,000 athletes to run in Novant Health Wilmington Marathon
Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase