Oak Island to celebrate Mardi Gras Festival By The Sea

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island is hosting its Mardi Gras Festival By The Sea on Feb. 25.

The Mardi Gras Parade begins on SE 64th Street at 1 p.m. with floats, stations and golf carts to travel down E. Oak Island Drive and ends at SE 46th Street.

The festival is at Middleton Park from noon to 4 p.m., and it will include a Mardi Gras Market, outdoor concerts featuring the Cruise Brothers, carnival type games, kids zone and food trucks. Festivalgoers and vendors are encouraged to dress in their favorite Mardi Gras themed attire.

For anyone interested in joining the parade, you can email the program supervisor, Ryan Gordon, here. Vendors can apply to be part of the festival at the Oak Island Recreation Center or online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.