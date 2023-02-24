Senior Connect
Man sentenced to 6-8 years for fatal shooting after block party

William Slater
William Slater(District Attorney Ben David's office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been sentenced to 73-100 months in the Department of Adult Correction for a fatal shooting after a block party on Ann Street in July of 2020.

William Slater pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Feb. 22 in New Hanover County Superior Court and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones.

“On July 11, 2020, at approx. 11:30 p.m. officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to person who was shot at 1017 Ann Street. Officers learned that there had been a block party in that area approximately 30 minutes before the shooting and dispute occurred between William Slater and the victim, Michael Carr,” said District Attorney Ben David’s office in a release.

A ShotSpotter notification was detected, and a shell casing found in front of 204 Gores Row matched a gun connected to Slater. The bullet that killed Carr matched the same gun. According to a witness, Carr said Slater had shot him but referred to him with a nickname.

Slater fled to Georgetown in South Carolina and was later arrested.

