Man charged in 2013 Wilmington murder to appear in court today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged in a 2013 murder in Wilmington is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday.

Deshaun Clarida was arrested in 2019 in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Joseph David Williams on Sept. 21, 2013.

Clarida has been charged with with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and discharging a firearm from an enclosure in that case.

While already in jail on those charges, Clarida also was charged in a Nov. 15, 2019, shooting on Clay Street that left a man injured.

Past news releases from the Wilmington Police Department identified Clarida as a validated 720 gang member.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, he has multiple previous convictions for charges including assault on a police office and possession of a firearm by a felon.

