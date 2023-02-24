Senior Connect
Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

