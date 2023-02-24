Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Goldsboro man charged in interstate hit-and-run involving House Speaker Tim Moore

James Matthew Brogden
James Matthew Brogden(WNCN)
By Joe Jurney and Kayla Morton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Goldsboro man on probation has been charged with hit-and-run and DWI among other charges in a Interstate 87 collision involving House Speaker Tim Moore and another lawmaker.

Around 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision on I-87 near mile marker 9 in Wake County.

The incident initially took place on I-87 near mile marker 13 when a 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck hit the back of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe multiple times as both vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes, Sgt. Chris Knox, of the Highway Patrol said Friday.

The Chevy Tahoe was an N.C. General Assembly Police vehicle driven by Officer Jason Purdue. After being hit, Purdue activated his emergency lights to signal the pickup truck to pull over.

The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 38-year-old James Matthew Brogden, failed to stop for blue lights and continued traveling south until he stopped near mile marker 9, Knox said.

Troopers arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were identified as House Speaker Timothy K. Moore, N.C. Rep. David Willis and Moore’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Gurley.

All occupants of the Tahoe and the driver were not injured.

Moore said on Friday that he didn’t think he was targeted by Brogden.

The preliminary investigation indicated that impairment was a factor with regard to Brogden, Knox said. EMS responded to the scene and transported Brogden to WakeMed for further evaluation.

After being released from the hospital, Brogden was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and charged with misdemeanor speed to elude arrest, failure to heed blue lights and siren, hit-and-run, driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, resist public officer and damage to property.

Brogden is on probation for a 2020 conviction for assault on a female and for breaking and entering.

According to Brogden’s arrest warrant, he will appear in court on March 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some...
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for select Wilmington neighborhoods
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College
Public invited to watch CFCC students blow up car for school film project
William Slater
Man sentenced to 6-8 years for fatal shooting after block party
Deshaun Clarida
Man charged in 2013 Wilmington murder pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, assault with deadly weapon
A man has been sentenced to 73-100 months in the Department of Adult Correction for a fatal...
Man sentenced to 6-8 years for fatal shooting after block party