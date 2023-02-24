Five arrested, including three gang members, following NHCSO investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that a four-month investigation concluded with the arrest of five individuals, three of whom were validated gang members.

According to the announcement, the NHCSO Vice and Narcotic Division began its investigation in response to complaints surrounding gang activity, drug dealing and weapon possession near 1590 S 13th St.

A search warrant was executed at the residence on Feb. 21, during which detectives located and seized:

Five handguns

Multiple handgun magazines to include extended magazine and a drum magazine

365 bags of heroin

81 grams of cocaine

Five individuals were arrested during the search:

Quaneil Allen, a validated gang member, has been charged with: Firearm by felon (x2) Trafficking heroin (x2) Trafficking cocaine (x2) Conspire to traffic (x2) PWIMSD heroin PWIMSD cocaine Possession of controlled substances within 1000 feet of school Manufacture cocaine Manufacture heroin Maintain dwelling Possession of paraphernalia Possession of marijuana

Dontay Tolbert, a validated gang member, was charged on outstanding warrants

Da’Suin Gibbs, a validated gang member, was charged with possession of marijuana and on outstanding warrants

Quanisha Allen was charged with: Trafficking heroin (x2) Trafficking cocaine (x2) Conspire to traffic (x2) PWIMSD heroin PWIMSD cocaine Possession of controlled substances within 1000 feet of school Manufacture cocaine Manufacture heroin Maintain dwelling Possession of paraphernalia Possession of marijuana

Sahriyah Copeland, who was charged on outstanding warrants

Quaneil Allen and Quanisha Allen (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Quanisha Allen was given a $600,000 secured bond, while Quaneil Allen is being held on no bond.

