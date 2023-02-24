Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth comes to a brief halt

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Feb. 23, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday! Wilmington Airport officially snuck up to a high of 86 Thursday - lofty enough for the Port City to eclipse two consecutive daily record highs and grant February a new all-time record high.

A cold front will dig cooler, northerly breezes into the Cape Fear Region Friday and Saturday, but don’t expect drastically chillier conditions immediately. Temperatures ought to still manage the 70s to locally around 80 for highs Friday. Saturday’s temperatures, though, will be seasonably cool for a change - mired in the 40s and 50s. Chances for patchy rain will accompany this transition: up to 10% through Thursday night, 20% Friday, 30 to 40% Friday night, and 50 to 60% Saturday.

Peek into March with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

