First Alert Forecast: cooler, north breezes flowing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a run of record warmth, your First Alert Forecast opens with a period of cooler northerly breezes. Though much of the Cape Fear Region will still muster upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon, temperatures will undergo a precipitous fall through the 70s, 60s, and 50s through Friday evening and night... and have your jacket ready as readings will likely only bounce around the 40s and 50s on Saturday.

Your First Alert Forecast also carries rain chances with the cooler transition. These will start with little more than a few stray showers through much of Friday night and then evolve into periods of drizzly, light to moderate rain Saturday. As there may very well be lengthy dry spells in between rain patches, you might first try to keep your outdoor plans intact - especially as the risk torrential rain and lightning is near zero with this situation.

Peek into March with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.