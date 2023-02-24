Controlled burn to take place at Carolina Beach State Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Division of Parks and Recreation is planning a controlled burn at Carolina Beach State Park on Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.

The burn will help reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps, and work to mitigate invasive species.

Roads, trails, and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including portions of the Sugarloaf Trail and Flytrap Trail. The park will remain open, with the marina, campground and the other trails will operate as normal. The trails will open up after all hazards have been mitigated.

